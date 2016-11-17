Justice, The Prodigy, Underworld Headline Ultra 2017 Lineup

Ultra Music Festival Miami will once again bring the heavy-hitters, as its newly announced 2017 lineup is as star-studded as ever.

Ultra 2017 will return to Downtown Miami’s Bayfront Park from March 24-26, boasting three days of EDM’s biggest names. This year’s Phase 1 lineup is led by a massive set of live headliners, including alt-electronic favorites Justice, The Prodigy, and Underworld as well as rapper Ice Cube and festival favorite Major Lazer.

On the DJ side of things, perennial Ultra stalwarts Carl Cox, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, and Tiësto are all once again on-hand for the proceedings, with underground titans Dubfire, Jamie Jones, and Marco Carola leading the Resistance Stage charge. The biggest news, however, might just be a very rare reunion of Twilo legends John Digweed and Sasha, who have been confirmed to play together at the 2017 edition of the three-day fest.

Tickets are still available here, but act quick—payment plans are already sold out.