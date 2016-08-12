Just Announced: Jade Starling to Play DJ Expo 2016

This just in from Atlantic City: Jade Starling will return to DJ Expo this Monday for a special performance of her new Mike Ferullo-produced hit “#Party2Life” at the Mobile Kick-Off Party at the Black Box Cabaret at Scores Atlantic City.

Having performed at DJ Expo back in 2014, it’s a welcome return for the former Pretty Poison member. You can catch her on Monday at the Trump Taj Mahal club for the #DJX2016 party, which will be hosted by Mike Walter.

Only Full Expo & Special Event badge holders can attend this event. Also, Mobile Kick-Off Attendees with Full Expo and Special Event Badges will be given special entrance to Scores Atlantic City.

For more information, go to TheDJExpo.com