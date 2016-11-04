John Tejada Celebrates 20 Years of Palette Recordings in LA This Weekend

John Tejada has been dropping top-notch techno for 20 years, and he’s celebrating two decades of his Palette Recordings label in a big way this weekend with a 20th anniversary showcase at Los Angeles’ Acid Camp this weekend.

You’ll have to RSVP at Acid.Camp to get the party’s secret location, but this Sunday promises a killer experience for all who do head out. Daniel Bell, Arian Leviste, and Daniel Troberg are all set to throw down, and Tejada himself will play an exclusive vinyl-only, all-Palette Recordings set to properly commemorate the occasion.

The November 6th blowout comes as the latest installment of Tejada’s Palette anniversary celebrations, which also include a series of three releases on the seminal label. The festivities kicked off last month with a special 12-inch reissue of Tejada’s 2001 track “Timebomb” and its subsequent VIP Remix, both of which were remastered by Stefan Betke in Berlin.

Today, Palette Recordings has pulled 20 songs from its storied history for its Palette 20 Year Compilation (The Early Years) release. The kicker? None of these tracks have been available digitally until now. Finally, Tejada will channel the spirit of his classics on a special four-track Therapy EP that’s set for release on December 16.

For more information, go to PaletteRecordings.com.