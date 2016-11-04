Jesse Rose Announces Retirement from DJing and Producing

House heavyweight Jesse Rose’s clubbing days are numbered, as the London-based DJ/producer has announced his plans to retire early next year.

Rose’s 20-plus year career will culminate in Febryary with the release of his final LP Alright Mate, which will serve as the artist’s last work.

To further celebrate his accomplishments, Rose will embark on one last world tour that will feature friends and collaborators from throughout his career. Full details on the tour will be released in early 2017, giving fans ample opportunity to catch the club maestro one final time.

Rose released a statement explaining the decision on his Facebook profile, which is also available below.

“It’s been an absolutely amazing 20 years, I can honestly say I feel blessed to have been apart of this scene. I will always love DJing and making music but there comes a time when your body doesn’t enjoy it as much as your mind. I have the biggest love for the fans of house music, my labels & the people that dig what I do. I can only say thank so much to everyone that has supported me over these magical two decades. As hard as it to say goodbye I’m really excited to release this final album, play some great shows to support it and then get to meet up with a massive bunch of my friends, collaborators and heroes on this final tour.”

