Jamie Jones, Carl Craig, & More Remix Nicole Moudaber & Skin on ‘BREED The RMXS’

Techno and rock collided last year when Nicole Moudaber and Skunk Anasie’s Skin teamed up for the multifaceted BREED EP, and an all-star group of dance music’s biggest names have brought it to 2016 on BREED The RMXS.

Out now via MOOD Records, the new package sees some of Moudaber’s friends and contemporaries putting their own spin on the varied styles of the original release. The 10-track release is led by Carl Craig’s crackling take on “Someone Like You,” which overlays Skin’s sultry purrs over rowdy basslines. Other highlights of the package include Hot Creations mastermind Jamie Jones’ throttling space disco remix of the sassy Zebra Katz feature “Don’t Talk To Me I’m Dancing,” German pair Pan-Pot’s stomping version of “These Walls Are Made Of Water,” and Fur Coats esoteric journey on their version of “Organic Love.”

The rest of the EP features similarly strong contributions from other veterans of the techno community, including Paco Osuna, Scuba, Hector, and Paul Ritch. Peep previews below and grab the whole thing here.