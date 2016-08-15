InMusic Unveils Denon DJ, Numark, & Alto Pro Product Showings at DJ Expo 2016

It’s shaping up to be a big showing for InMusic at Atlantic City’s DJ Expo this week, as its companies are debuting a slew of new products on the show floor.

Alto Professional will demo their new line of TS2 sound products at the Trump Taj Mahal including the TS2 Truesonic powered full range speakers, TS2 Truesonic Subwoofers, TS2 Truesonic Wireless speakers, Transport 12 portable AC/battery-powered sound system, and BAT (Bluetooth Audio Transceiver) + Stealth Wireless Pro.

Turntable enthusiasts looking for a highly portable scratching affair need look no further than Numark’s PT01 Scratch. Hyped as the “world’s first portable turntable with DJ scratch switch,” the PT01 Scratch allows “portablists” to play records with genuine scratch effects almost anywhere.

Additionally, digital DJs can take a peek at Numark’s new Mixtrack Platinum controller. Grab full product details from its initial unveiling here.

Finally, Denon DJ is bringing the four-channel, Serato-compatible MC7000 to the show floor with its dual USB connections and superior sound features. Boasting six-inch platters equipped with touch-capacitive design and rotational LED displays plus dedicated Key Matching and Changing controls, the MC7000 gives DJs ample ways to put a creative spin on their mixes.