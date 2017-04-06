Illenium Drops ‘From Lights to Ashes’ Playlist ahead of Phoenix Lights Set

Ahead of his turn at the decks of Relentless Beats’ third Phoenix Lights Festival this weekend, future bass DJ/producer Illenium has curated his exclusive From Lights to Ashes playlist just for DJ Times.

Phoenix Lights will once again take place in Downtown Phoenix, taking over Margaret T. Hance Park on April 8-9 with a stacked lineup of EDM’s biggest names, including Above & Beyond, Alesso, Zeds Dead, and ZHU. In addition to a top-notch set of talent, the two-day event also boasts experiential art installations, cutting-edge visuals, and more.

The Denver-based melodic bass producer is fresh off the release of his “Feel Good” collab with Gryffin and vocalist Daya last month, and his performance at this weekend’s festival promises to be one of the weekend’s most hyped.

Festivalgoers can get a taste of what to expect with his playlist, which features both his own productions and those of Flume, San Holo, Porter Robinson & Madeon, and Bro Safari.

Stream the playlist below, and grab tickets to Phoenix Lights at PhoenixLightsFest.com