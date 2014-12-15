How to Increase Conversions on Your Website Right Now

Many mobile DJs running their own businesses might not have a big budget for digital marketing, and you might not have a lot of time to become an SEO expert. But that doesn’t mean you can’t take advantage of some free tools to make sure the language on your website is optimized to full effect.

Stephanie Hay, director of content strategy at Capital One, is a well-known speaker on the UX/content seminar circuit. She advises startups and other businesses on the tactics of “lean content”—using words to acquire customers on the Internet.

Hay offered us some thoughts on three free tools you can use, with examples of how she used them for her clients. They can work for your DJ business, too.

Google Keyword Planner

Type in various terms related to your DJ business—don’t just rely on one or two words, go “long tail,” like “hiring a DJ in Baltimore” or “hire a deejay in Baltimore.” In Google Keyword Planner, note how frequently theses terms are searched for each month. If it’s in the thousands or higher, those words should be in your title tags, meta-descriptions, headlines and blog posts. Traffic will start increasing as Google re-indexes your site and notices that you’re using words that match people’s search terms.

“What Google is looking for is demand,” says Hay. “Is there demand for the kind of language you’re using on your site? The planner can help you understand what the language is to meet demand.”

Hay uses the example of Ride Post, a car-sharing startup that she worked with. “On their website, they were talking about all the perceived benefits of their product for their customers—meet new people, save money on gas, etc. But none of these terms drove people to the site. There was no demand for those words and they didn’t immediately relate to the product.”

After a 10-minute exercise looking at Google Keyword Planner, Ride Post changed their website language and ended up with more activity in three weeks than they had in two years prior.

The Takeaway: Don’t overload your web copy with product benefits—“fun” or “memorable” are terms DJs often use.

Social Sites

Find your target audience’s niche groups on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Reddit, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and any other known social network.

For example, go to a catering facility’s Facebook page and see how people interact on their page. You want to market towards non-profits? Go to their Instagram page, that’s where they’ll post party pictures.

In other words, find where the masses are; this is your pool of qualified target customers. Study what language gets the most engagement—Likes, Shares—and start peppering those throughout the content you’re making.

“I was doing an experiment with CrossFit as my subject matter,” says Hay. “I went on Facebook and I found that they had 1.5 million Likes, and 500,000 on CrossFit Games Page; on Twitter they only had 282,000 followers, and on YouTube they had 500,000 subscribers. So I know that Facebook has three times the amount of potential customers using it over Twitter and YouTube, and this is where I was able to define my marketing strategy. By focusing on Facebook right out of the gate, I was able to see what kind of content users were interacting with, and then I used some of that on my site, and in my marketing.”

Music for WODs, an experiment Hay ran where she published playlists for CrossFitters, was one example of where she sourced content from Facebook. “I published them to my website and cross promoted them to Facebook, and over four months I got 33,000 Likes. I would never have been able to do that if I had used a broad marketing strategy.”

The Takeaway: You need to be as good a “social listener” as you are a social post-er.

Pay Attention to the Outliers

Hay believes that we can’t learn very much very quickly from the averages.

“What we’re looking for are things that seem to be working incredibly well, and things that seem to be failing at a colossal rate,” she says. “That helps us learn much more quickly.”

She cites the example of Work Design Magazine—a magazine she co-founded for interior commercial designers. “We needed, as a startup, to be able to focus on where people were coming from, and where we should be spending our marketing, and what kind of content we should be making.”

From looking at referrals in Google Analytics, she found that Twitter and Facebook drove a majority of traffic, but also found that the people that Pinterest drove to the site stayed twice as long.

“They would look at three times as many stories,” she says. “These were people who were really interested in what we had to offer. Find out who is staying longer on your site, and drive your marketing to that channel. We found that the keyword ‘best office plant’ was driving an inordinate amount of people to the website. However, they were staying on one page and bolting—they got what they needed and left. They weren’t our qualified audience.”

The Takeaway: Don’t be fooled by raw numbers in Google Analytics.

