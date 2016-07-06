Hot Since 82 Launches ‘8 Track’ Album Series on Knee Deep In Sound Label

Hot Since 82 has announced a new album series on his Knee Deep In Sound imprint kicking off this fall with a release from Cristoph.

Dubbed 8 Track, the new series gives each artist an eight-song mini-album to explore their sounds past the standard single and EP formats that constrains most of the genres. Each installment of the project will be released across multiple formats, giving each artist tapped an opportunity to nurture and experiment with his or her output.

8 Track: Cristoph will be released in October, and more details of its release—including pre-album singles and remixes—will be revealed in the coming months. To tease fans, the label is offering a free download of Cristoph’s moody thumper “Perplexity” in exchange for registering for more information about 8 Track. Grab it here.