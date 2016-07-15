Horse Meat Disco Preps Dancefloor Heaters for Output Showing

New York City is already in the middle of a heat advisory, but things are going to get even hotter at Brooklyn’s Output nightclub on Saturday, July 15 thanks to the boys of Horse Meat Disco.

Fresh off a sold-out Pride party last month, the British foursome—consisting of James Hillard, Jim Stanton, Filthy Luka, and Severino—is returning with a record bag of deep disco and camp classics for a night that guarantees to get the Williamsburg haunt grooving. Often dubbed “the queer party for everyone,” the event has routinely packed Output for well over the past year as part of the boys’ residency and made it a must-experience for clubbers of all stripes. Justin Strauss will join the quartet in the main room, and NYC favorites The Carry Nation will hold down The Panther Room for a full eight-hour open-to-close set. You don’t want to miss this.

Tickets are on-sale now here.