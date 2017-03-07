Holy Ship! Two Big Cruises Took the World’s Top DJs Out to Sea

Port Canaveral, Fla. – In America, the new year brought some real surprises, but Holy Ship! wasn’t one of them.

No, Versions 8.0 and 9.0 of the annual Florida-to-Caribbean-Sea cruise delivered again with its unique party-at-sea.

Held in two consecutive sessions (this past Jan. 6-10 for 8.0, then Jan. 10-14 for 9.0), Holy Ship! loaded up the Norwegian Epic cruise liner with fans and presented sets from electronic dance music’s biggest DJ/producers—including Claude VonStroke, America’s Best DJ 2016. Cruising to The Bahamas and back, Holy Ship! was produced by Hard, Cloud 9 Adventures and The Bowery Presents. It all looked like this: