Hold onto Summer with Galantis & Hook N Sling’s ‘Love On Me’ Video

Summer’s last days have sadly drifted away, but you can hold onto the warm vibes with the video for Galantis and Hook N Sling’s cheerful groover “Love on Me.”

The collaboration serves as a perfect meeting of the minds for the Swedish pair and the Aussie, bringing their infectious pop hooks to life with Hook N Sling’s shimmering production style. The piano house aesthetic is tied around a bright progressive build that’s perfectly paired with the neon-laced visuals of highly choreographed Thai monks in a gorgeous temple.

Watch the video for the track below.