Heat up Your Polar Vortex with Juyen Sebulba’s Skrillex & Rick Ross Rework

Come down with a bad case of the winter blues? You’re in luck, as Juyen Sebulba is bringing the fire to your speakers with an explosive remix of Skrillex and Rick Ross’ Purple Lamborghini.

Taking the original and turning the dial up to 11, Sebulba cranks out festival-ready insanity via thick basslines, a hardstyle-influenced drop, and sheer brute force. The end result? A chest-rattling bass bomb that’s here just in time for your weekend.

With official remixes for DJ Snake, Boys Noize, and O.G. Maco under his belt already, Sebulba is definitely a name to watch as you head into 2017.

Peep the remix below and head here for more information.