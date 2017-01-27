Hear Yousef’s Pumping House Set from San Francisco’s New Halcyon Nightclub

Perk up and get ready to shake it with a brand new live set from Yousef’s recent performance at San Francisco’s new Halcyon nightclub

The Circus Records founder keeps things hot and heavy for nearly three hours, blowing through key pumping house cuts, sizzling Playa Tech, and shaman techno slammers for nearly its entire duration.

In addition to being the first-ever official recording from the club, this mix marks the launch of Halcyon’s SoundCloud, which promises to be a go-to spot for cutting-edge DJ mixes as the source of the best sets recorded at the venue.

Peep the debut mix and Yousef’s thoughts on the night below.

I loved being back in San Francisco, loved Halcyon, and loved the team that worked there too. The sound in the club is immense, too! San Francisco is one of my favorite cities in the world; I would love to spend more time there.

Halcyon—opened late last year in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood—is the city’s newest offering for fans of all things underground, with upcoming bookings including some of the scene’s favorites, including Lee Foss, Darius Syrossian, Nathan Barato, and Eats Everything. Grab more information about the club and its upcoming bookings at Halcyon-SF.com.