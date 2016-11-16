Hear Cyran’s ‘Bass Machine’ Blitzkrieg from the 30-Track ‘Circus Three’ Comp

Flux Pavilion & Doctor P’s Circus Records is celebrating its evolution over the past six years with the release of the 30-track Circus Three compilation this Friday, and we’ve got the premiere of Cyran’s fiery “Bass Machine” from the album.

“Bass Machine” serves as an explosive summation of the British label’s ethos, providing rowdy electro synths, signature low-end wobbles, and high-octane drops primed for the rager in us all.

The full compilation has been curated by label chiefs Doctor P and Flux Pavilion and boasts 18 unreleased cuts from label favorites DISKORD, Cookie Monsta, and Funt Case as well as recent signees CRaymak, Franky Nuts, Standard&Push, and more. Additionally, the label is putting on a series of US tour dates beginning December 1 in support of the release, giving US fans a chance to catch Flux Pavilion, Doctor P, Cookie Monsta, FuntCase, and DISKORD in California, Washington, Michigan, and more.

Full tour dates and tracklisting are below.

Circus Records Show Dates

(w/ Flux Pavilion, Doctor P, Cookie Monsta, FuntCase, and DISKORD)

Dec 1 – Santa Ana (The Yost)

Dec 2 – San Jose (Civic National)

Dec 3 – Los Angeles (Belasco)

Dec 7 – Seattle (Foundation) [Sold Out]

Dec 8 – Denver (Cervantes)

Dec 9 – Grand Rapids (The Intersection)

Dec 10 – Las Vegas (Cashman Centre)

Circus Three Track List

1. Flux Pavilion and DISKORD – Locked In feat. Flowdan

2. Doctor P – Rekt Together (Every Single Night)

3. FuntCase and Max Headroom – Let’s Do It

4. Cookie Monsta – Ruff feat. Tima Dee

5. DISKORD – Throw Ya Hands

6. Flux Pavilion – International Anthem feat. Doctor

7. Franky Nuts and Lifecycle – Whiplash

8. Flux Pavilion and Matthew Koma – Emotional (Virtual Riot Remix)

9. Doctor P and Adam F – The Pit feat. Method Man

10. FuntCase – Scary Yikes Grrz

11. Flux Pavilion – Let’s Get It

12. Standard&Push – Wonderland feat. Rebecca Devereux

13. Cookie Monsta – THEM

14. CRaymak – Tesseract

15. Flux Pavilion and NGHTMRE – Feel Your Love feat. Jamie Lewis

16. Doctor P and Flux Pavilion – Party Drink Smoke feat. Jarren Benton

17. Cookie Monsta – Soundboy

18. Mark The Beast – In Love With The Devil feat. Seids

19. Standard&Push – Never Give

20. Dr Meaker – Wanna Feel Love feat. Yolanda (CRaymak Remix)

21. Flux Pavilion – Exostomp (Jump Up High) [DISKORD Remix]

22. Pex L – Alive

23. Doctor P – Hard As Fuck

24. I.Y.F.F.E and Holly – Big Time Player

25. Cyran – Bass Machine

26. Big Voyage – Effort

27. Outrun – Time

28. KAOS – Indigo

29. Cyran – Just Like You

30. DISKORD – Last Time