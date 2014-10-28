Hannah Wants & Chris Lorenzo – ‘Rhymes’

UK DJ/producer Hannah Wants has once again collaborated with jackin’ house maestro Chris Lorenzo for their new single “Rhymes.”

With a cyclical robot vocal sample guiding it—and conjuring up a “Technologic”-era Daft Punk sense of nostalgia—“Rhymes” channels the bass house style Hannah Wants effortlessly delivers. Using static-filled bass stabs and a bouncing low-end, Hannah Wants and Chris Lorenzo have crafted a positively electric track that twists and weaves through styles and genres both infectiously and masterfully.

Stream “Rhymes” above and purchase it on January 25..