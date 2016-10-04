GTA Premieres Tinashe Collab ‘All Caught Up’ Ahead of Debut LP Release

Miami pair GTA is just days away from the release of its debut LP Good Times Ahead on October 7, and they’re giving fans another peek at the album with a sultry new collab with rising pop princess Tinashe.

While Tinashe’s own long-awaited sophomore LP is stuck in pseudo-developmental hell, “All Caught Up” serves an appetite-whetting stop-gap that’s sure to satisfy. GTA furthers their ‘death to genres’ mantra and ditches big-room electro in favor of a seductive electro R&B beat that Tinashe purrs over with remarkable ease. It’s afterparty fodder, ready for both your last tequila short of your night-capping make out.

The full tracklist for Good Times Ahead is below. Stream “All Caught Up” below as well. Pre-order here.

Good Times Ahead tracklisting:

1. True Romance [ft. Jarina De Marco]

2. Little Bit of This [ft. Vince Staples]

3. Feel It [w/ What So Not ft. Tunji Ige]

4. Heartbeat

5. Get It All [w/ Wax Motif]

6. All Caught Up [ft. Tinashe]

7. In My Nature [ft. Karina]

8. Pressure [ft. RKCB]

9. Contract [ft. Iamsu!]

10. Illuminate