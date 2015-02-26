Groove Fest Reveals Final Lineup Announcement
Groove Fest is readying to give dance music fans a tropical escape at the Dominican Republic’s Puerto Plata resort from September 6-13, and organizers have announced the final lineup for the forthcoming event.
The final additions to the already-stacked lineup include No Artificial Colours, Route 94, Fur Coat, Alexis Raphael, Kashii, Kevin D’Cruz, Klangkarussell, NTFO, and Prunk. The newly revealed acts join acts like Art Department, Green Velvet, Patrick Topping, Skream, Lee Foss, and Kevin Saunderson, ensuring a packed week of the best sounds of dance music in a tropical paradise. Peep the full lineup below.
In addition to the mouth-watering lineup, Groove Fest also provides visitors all-inclusive stays that include a week of water sports, pool parties, beach events, villa afterparties, food, restaurants, bars, clubs, cocktails, and more.
Interested in booking your stay now? Groove Fest is now offering an exclusive code that gives $270 (or £175) per person per booking. Enter promo code GF15FINAL50 to receive the discount, but act fast: this code is limited to 50 bookings total.
For tickets and more information, go to GrooveFestEvents.com.
Alexis Raphael
Andre Hommen
Anja Schneider
Art Department
Cera Alba
Cuartero
Cristoph
Darius Syrossian
Dennis Ferrer
DJ Pierre
Doorly
Fur Coat
Green Velvet
Hector Couto
Kashii
Kenny Dope
Kevin Saunderson
Klangerussel
Kölsch
Lee Foss
MK
Nick Curly
No Artificial Colours
Norman Jay
NTFO
Osunlade
Patrick Topping
Prunk
Randell M
Rodriguez Jr Live
Route 94
Sam Devine
Sonny Fodera
Terry Hunter
Skream
Plus brand residents Adam Saville, Andre Buljat, Bobby & Steve, City Living, Kevin D’Cruz & Kimou