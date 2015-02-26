Groove Fest Reveals Final Lineup Announcement

Groove Fest is readying to give dance music fans a tropical escape at the Dominican Republic’s Puerto Plata resort from September 6-13, and organizers have announced the final lineup for the forthcoming event.

The final additions to the already-stacked lineup include No Artificial Colours, Route 94, Fur Coat, Alexis Raphael, Kashii, Kevin D’Cruz, Klangkarussell, NTFO, and Prunk. The newly revealed acts join acts like Art Department, Green Velvet, Patrick Topping, Skream, Lee Foss, and Kevin Saunderson, ensuring a packed week of the best sounds of dance music in a tropical paradise. Peep the full lineup below.

In addition to the mouth-watering lineup, Groove Fest also provides visitors all-inclusive stays that include a week of water sports, pool parties, beach events, villa afterparties, food, restaurants, bars, clubs, cocktails, and more.

Interested in booking your stay now? Groove Fest is now offering an exclusive code that gives $270 (or £175) per person per booking. Enter promo code GF15FINAL50 to receive the discount, but act fast: this code is limited to 50 bookings total.

For tickets and more information, go to GrooveFestEvents.com.

Alexis Raphael

Andre Hommen

Anja Schneider

Art Department

Cera Alba

Cuartero

Cristoph

Darius Syrossian

Dennis Ferrer

DJ Pierre

Doorly

Fur Coat

Green Velvet

Hector Couto

Kashii

Kenny Dope

Kevin Saunderson

Klangerussel

Kölsch

Lee Foss

MK

Nick Curly

No Artificial Colours

Norman Jay

NTFO

Osunlade

Patrick Topping

Prunk

Randell M

Rodriguez Jr Live

Route 94

Sam Devine

Sonny Fodera

Terry Hunter

Skream

Plus brand residents Adam Saville, Andre Buljat, Bobby & Steve, City Living, Kevin D’Cruz & Kimou