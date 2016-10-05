Go Behind The Scenes with Flosstradamus & Post Malone in ‘Came Up’ Video

HDYNation’s leading duo Flosstradamus is taking you behind the scenes of their recent Lollapalooza performance in Chicago with the debut of the video for “Came Up.”

The pair discusses their origins in Chicago’s party scene in the videos intro, which leads into collaborator Post Malone’s verses. The Kyle Seago-directed video gives fans a raw look into Flosstradamus’ trip around The Windy City for the mega-fest, with footage shot around town and on stage on display in the final cut. The whole package serves as a fitting visual accompaniment to the skittering big-room trap anthem, which boasts an ample supply of soaring hands-up moments.

Peep the full video below.