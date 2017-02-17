GIVEAWAY: Win Tickets to Claptone’s 6-Hour Set @ Output + A Copy of ‘The Masquerade’

The masked mystery force of Claptone is headed to Output for an exclusive extended set next week, and we’re hooking a lucky reader up with a pair of tickets to the show as well a copy of its new mix album The Masquerade on Defected Records.

On Friday, February 24, the enigma wrapped in a riddle and cash will take to the decks of Williamsburg’s revered black-box nightclub for a very special six-hour set dubbed A Musical Journey. Promising an entire evening’s worth of slinky, disco-tinged deep house grooves, the Berlin-based puzzle is not one to miss next week.

To celebrate the occasion, we’ve partnered with Defected Records and Output to give away a pair of tickets to the much-anticipated show as well as a copy of Claptone’s The Masquerade album to a lucky DJ Times reader.

To enter, use the PromoSimple widget below by 12 PM EST on Thursday, February 23. Grab tickets here and buy The Masquerade here.

Rules: Must be 21+ and reside in the US to enter. Non-transferrable. Winner must provide his/her own transportation to the venue. CD will be shipped to winner directly from Defected Records.