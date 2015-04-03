GIVEAWAY: Win 2 Nomad Weekend + Holy Ground Camping Passes to Mysteryland USA

Mysteryland USA will return to Upstate New York’s Bethel Woods from May 22-25 for its sophomore installment, offering thousands of EDM fans the chance to experience the festival’s magic.

Interested in attending? You’re in luck! DJ Times is giving away a pair of tickets to the event. One winner and a friend will win Nomad Weekend + Holy Ground Camping passes, getting access to all of the weekend’s programming, from the fest’s packed main lineup—including Adam Beyer, Diplo, Kygo, and Dillon Francis—to its just-announced camping-only parties. Enter via the the Promosimple widget below by Friday, April 17 at 10 AM EST. Tickets are available for purchase at Mysteryland.US.

RULES: YOU MUST BE 21+ TO ENTER, AND BE ABLE TO PROVIDE YOUR OWN TRANSPORTATION TO MYSTERYLAND USA. TICKET PICK UP INFORMATION WILL BE SENT TO THE WINNER AFTER APRIL 17 VIA EMAIL. No purchase necessary. The voting period will begin at 1:00PM EST on April 3, 2015, and ends at 10:00 AM EST on April 17, 2015. The winner will be notified that day via email. The winners are allowed to bring ONE companion of their choice. Winners will be denied entry if they try to bring more than one companion. Entrants must use their legal name on the contest entry form as listed on the ID being used to pick up tickets. The contest/event is only open to those 21+ at the time of the event. Winners must respond in a timely fashion via email to confirm their spot, otherwise their prize will be forfeited. DJ Times will not be held liable for any damage to personal property or injuries sustained while attending this event. Prizes are non-transferrable. While we will never spam you, entering via email gives DJ Times permission to add your email address to its email mailing lists, and to share your email address with any sponsorship partners of this event.