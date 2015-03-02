GIVEAWAY: Analogue Deep House & Pure House Vocals from Prime Loops

In need of some new house samples to revitalize your production game? Prime Loops has you covered with their new Analogue Deep House and Pure House Vocals sample packs.

The packs are both part of Toneworxx, the company’s label dedicated to underground house samples. Both packs give users over 450 MB of 24 bit .wav samples, all of which are 100% royalty free. Grab the full details for each pack below.

Pure House Vocals

Recorded at the Strongroom Studios in East London’s Shoreditch, this sample pack delivers 450 MB of excellent vocal hooks. Ranging from 120 – 130 BPM, this pack is perfect for producers working in the Tech House area, as well as those interested in making Soulful House, or Detroit/Chicago style House. In this pack producers will find the vocal stylings that a modern House producer needs to form an underground sound. Think pitched down vocals, vox chops and Classic House vocals, all in both male and female form. All of the audio has been recorded using high end microphones and top of the line mic pre amps. It has also been treated with EQ and Dynamics processing to ensure a steady and loud vocal for producers to work with. You can find a large variety of phrases, which vary from the Classic Uplifting House vocal style, to a more Soulful House style of performance. Primeloops.com/pure-house-vocal-samples.html

Analogue Deep House

Prime Loops is proud to present Analogue Deep House, part of the new Toneworxx range. This pack boasts a mighty 470 MB of Deep House Samples & Presets. Inside you’ll find exquisite Smooth Pads, Soft Synths and subtle Chord Progressions. This is not to mention Glitch Vox Samples, Rumbling Subasslines and sultry Laidback Grooves. If you are inspired by the work of producers like Jimpster, Lovebirds and Joris Voorn, you are sure to love this Sample Pack. The presets in this pack are conveniently provided in both Massive and Sylenth format, so that they can be used in both of these Synths. You’ll also find that the sounds mostly loop over at around 120 BPM, an ideal tempo for Deep House productions. We’ve also included a wide selection of Drum One Shots, Bass Shots, Synth Samples and SFX, all precision engineered by the Soundsmiths team. Primeloops.com/analogue-deep-house.html

