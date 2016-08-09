Give A Beat Partners to Celebrate International Youth Day Across 10 US Events

Give A Beat is coming together with a set of big-name promoters to celebrate the world’s youth for International Youth Day from August 12-14 with a string of 10 events across the US.

The nonprofit organization (of which DJ Times serves as a media partner) will celebrate the UN-declared holiday in partnership with 10 events in 9 cities, including Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, SC; San Diego, CA; Detroit, MI; and many more. The organization, which helps to shed a light on how the country’s mass incarceration crisis is impacting youth and how the dance music community is making a difference via music and mentorship programs, has teamed up with some heavy-hitters like San Francisco’s Dirtbird players, Chus + Ceballos, and Doc Martin for the festivities.

You can peep the full list of events and parties for this weekend and RSVP here. Join in the on the action by using #GiveABeat, #IYD2016, and #YouthDay on social media all weekend.