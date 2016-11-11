Giorgio Moroder Returns with Infectious ‘Good For Me’

Fresh off his return to his Casablanca Records home earlier this year, disco icon Giorgio Moroder is treating fans to new material in the form of his new single “Good For Me” (out now).

Previously heard a few months back during the Italo-Disco legend’s headlining sets at Brooklyn’s two-night I Feel Love event, “Good For Me” is a radio-ready electropop rouser featuring the soulful vocals of Karen Harding. With an infectious chorus loaded with jubilant chords, memorable hooks, and an undeniable sense of euphoria. Balancing Moroder’s deft skills at crafting dancefloor-ready rhythms with his innate sense of pop perfection, “Good For Me” is bound get stuck on repeat in the coming weeks.

Stream the track below and purchase it here.