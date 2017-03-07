Get Lost Reveals Massive Lineup for 24-Hour Miami Music Week Gauntlet

Damian Lazarus and Crosstown Rebels’ revered Get Lost party is set to return to Miami Music Week on March 25, and the 24-hour mystical dance marathon has unveiled its stacked lineup of artists for this year’s installment.

Once again set to begin at 5 AM early Saturday and running until the same time on Sunday morning, Get Lost will once again bring some of the world’s biggest techno and house acts as well as some of the freshest talents on the scene. Art Department, Dennis Ferrer, Ellen Allien, Lee Foss, and Pan-Pot are a few confirmed names, with some special unannounced guests to surprise revelers throughout the event.

Peep the full lineup below and grab tickets to Get Lost here.