Get ‘Higher’ with The Premiere of Caroline D’Amore & Josh Moreland’s New Video

Monday has arrived, and we’ve got the exclusive premiere of the video for Caroline D’Amore & Josh Moreland’s soaring single “Higher” to kick off the week properly.

The track is an uplifting, radio-ready EDM earworm that’s primed and ready for the summer season. Speaking about how the collaboration with Moreland came to be, the SKAM Artist DJ/producer D’amore said:

“This collab truly happened organically. Both Josh and I are very outgoing people, and when I met him at a restaurant in Malibu, we started talking music right away. Exchanged emails and a few minutes later, I had at least 20 demos to listen to. Josh is an excellent writer and seriously loves his life; it comes through in his writing. I was going through a difficult career transition and these lyrics really spoke to me. I immediately started working and this is what came out.”

Everyone can use a Monday afternoon pick-me-up, so check out the premiere of the feel-good visual for the track below. Head here for more info.