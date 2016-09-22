Get ‘Funk’d’ with This Secondcity & Manu Gonzalez Premiere

Fresh off its preview as part of his CR2 Live & Direct Presents mix, Secondcity is premiering the full-length cut of his latest Manu Gonzalez collab “Funk’d” on DJ Times.

“Funk’d” is a prime house cut that lives up to its name, bringing the breezy Balearic grooves to listeners everywhere with its chugging basslines and entrancing hand-drum percussion. However, it’s that euphoric vocal loops that’s going to keep you coming back to this one, with its Woos and Ahs that will snake their way into your ears long after you leave the dancefloor. With a US tour in the works for November, it’s never been a better time to get acquainted with the UK-born, Chicago-raised hotshot.

Stream the track below ahead of its Beatport release on September 23.