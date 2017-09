Australia’s Generik soaks up the sun on “The Weekend,” his debut single out October 3 via ONELOVE.

On “The Weekend,” Generik melds influences from both modern nu disco and 90s piano house, with Van She frontman Nicky Van She taking the reigns on vocals. A scorching guitar solo underpins the sunny vibes and addictive chords that channel the best and brightest of beachside euphoria.

Stream the track below and watch a video teaser here.