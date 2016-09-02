Gari Safari Heads to Output with Anabel Englund, Human Life, & More

Grab your nets and binoculars, as Output’s roof is turning into a Gari Safari on Friday, September 9.

Hot Natured and Pleasure State vocalist Anabel Englund and Los Angeles-based DJ/producer Human Life are bringing their Gari Safari party concept to Brooklyn for its New York debut. With successful Los Angeles, Denver, and San Diego installments already in the bag, the event series delivers breezy west coast vibes and Human Life’s bouncy tech-house grooves accompanied by Englund’s slinky live performances.

This week, Englund and Human Life will be joined by Matt Ossentjuk and Mont Blvck on the decks, guaranteeing a killer early evening get-down to kick start your weekend.

Grab tickets here or RSVP for free entry before 6:30 PM.