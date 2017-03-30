GALLERY: SiriusXM Brings EDM’s Stars to SiriusXM Music Lounge for Miami Music Week

This past week, SiriusXM brought out dance music’s big guns to the 1 Hotel South Beach for its annual Miami Music Week get together at the SiriusXM Music Lounge.

Taking place March 22-23, the SiriusXM Music Lounge hosted a smorgasbord of the industry’s biggest talent, including Black Coffee, Armin van Buuren, JAUZ, Mija, and Laidback Luke. Boasting both exclusive performances and interviews, all eading up to Ultra Music Festival this past weekend. Other highlights of the two-day party included a special edition of SiriusXM Chill’s House of Chill show, featuring a showcase of all things tropical house in a particular fitting environment.

Peep a video of the fun and scroll through a gallery of some photo highlights below.