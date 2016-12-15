[Gallery] 10 Years Diynamic in New York ft. Solomun, Adriatique, Stimming & More

10 Years Diynamic touched down for the final leg of the North American tour this past Saturday, December 10 with a slammin’ secret warehouse party on the outskirts of Brooklyn, New York.

Boasting a solid lineup of Solomun, Adriatique, Kollektiv Turmstrasse (live), Stimming (live), Karmon and Magdalena, the label’s anniversary tour made a jump across the Atlantic Ocean after a string of shows across Europe.

The five North American cities hosting the Diynamic label parties included Mexico City (12/1), Miami (12/2), Los Angeles (12/3), Montreal (12/9) and New York City (12/10) to close it out. Relive the New York night through the gallery below.