Gabriel & Dresden Launch Kickstarter Campaign for New Artist LP

Trance pair Gabriel & Dresden are asking for fans to help them fund the release of a new artist album via a Kickstarter campaign launched earlier today.

The America’s Best DJ nominees first released their eponymous debut LP a decade ago, and the boys are looking to give fans the long-awaited follow-up in 2017. Citing the lack of a major label financial backing, the duo is looking for fans to help drive the four-month production process by backing the Kickstarter project.

To sweeten the deal, Gabriel & Dresden are offering backers a smorgasbord of pledge rewards ranging from downloads of the album’s singles to working with the guys on a track or having them play a four-hour set at a house party. One particularly noteworthy reward is the Producer’s Pack, which gives you the stem files of the entire album to any person who pledges $50 or more.

As of press-time, the boys have already notched more than $11,000 worth of pledges with 27 days to go. Donate and grab more information before the campaign’s end on December 19 here.