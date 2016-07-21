Black Coffee, SBTRKT, Moodymann & More to Play Full Moon Fest NYC 2016

Full Moon Music Festival will return to its Governor’s Island home for two full days this year after a brief, one-day stint at The Brooklyn Mirage last summer. The sixth year of the festival will take place on August 20th and 21st, featuring 12 artists and over 10,000 attendees expected to take the 30 minute ferry ride over to the New York City island party.

Saturday’s lineup features heavy-hitting DJs like SBTRKT, 2016 BET Award-winner Black Coffee, and Detroit house legend Moodymann, with some hip hop flavor coming from rappers Pusha T and Lolawolf, and a DJ set from Dave Harrington, a frequent Nicolas Jaar collaborator. Sunday leans on up-and-coming rock acts like Marcus Marr and Allah-las, with Santigold topping the lineup, plus singer-songwriter Kali Uchis, Brooklyn-based disco band Escort, and house DJ Julio Bashmore.

Full Moon is presented by the venerable MATTE Projects, a self-billed “creative agency and production company focused on culture and content creation” who has created events and projects for clients like Google, DKNY, Snapchat, Maison Kitsuné and more, so prepare for a well-produced, unique event.

Grab tickets here and view the festival’s official website here. The full lineup is below.

Saturday, August 20

SBTRKT

Pusha T

Black Coffee

Moodymann

Lolawolf

Dave Harrington (DJ set)

Sunday, August 21

Santigold

Allah-las

Julio Bashmore

Kali Uchis

Escort

Marcus Marr