FREE DOWNLOAD: 99 Souls – ‘The Girl Is Mine’

UK house duo 99 Souls are poised to make quite a splash with their debut single “The Girl Is Mine.”

First premiered by Pete Tong himself and now available as a free download from 99 Souls’ Soundcloud, “The Girl Is Mine” is a radical switch-up that’s part mash-up and part original composition. Taking vocal elements from Destiny’s Child 2004 single “Girl” and Monica and Brandy’s seminal R&B crossover smash “The Boy is Mine,” 99 Souls lays out a playful bouncing bassline that can fire up any dancefloor. The production flirts with future house elements that mix with the familiar vocal hooks to form a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

Stream and download “The Girl Is Mine” below and grab the club mix and .WAV files here.