Four Dead, 12 Injured in Blue Parrot Shooting at The BPM Festival

The 10th night of the 2017 edition of The BPM Festival was marred by tragedy last evening when shots rang out Playa Del Carmen’s Blue Parrot nightclub, killing four and injuring 12 more.

The mass shooting took place at Elrow’s party in the early morning hours, during which a lone gunman began shooting in front of the club. Three members of BPM’s security team were among the casualties, with further injuries affecting festivalgoers.

The BPM Festival organizers have released an official statement regarding the incident, which you can read below.

It is with great sadness to share that police have confirmed reports of a lone shooter outside the Blue Parrot nightclub in Playa Del Carmen earlier today, which resulted in four fatalities and twelve injured. The violence began on 12th street in front of the club and three members of the BPM security team were among those whose lives were lost while trying to protect patrons inside the venue. The BPM Festival has been working closely with the local authorities (Seguridad Publica / Policia Turistica) throughout the festival to ensure public safety and security for all visitors. We are overcome with grief over this senseless act of violence and we are cooperating fully with local law enforcement and government officials as they continue their investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the victims and their families and all those affected by these tragic events. The BPM Festival Familia

Our thoughts are with all persons affected by this senseless, disturbing act of violence. More information to come as it’s released.