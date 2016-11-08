Fall Festivals Wrapped Up — NYC, El Paso & San Diego

As America’s 2016 festival season wound down, DJ Times made its way across the continent for a trio of major EDM fiestas.

In New York City this past Sept. 2-4, we caught Electric Zoo: Wild Island (produced by SFX/ID&T/Made Event); in El Paso, Texas, this past Sept. 3-4, we attended Sun City Music Festival (produced by SFX/Disco Operation); and then in San Diego this past Oct. 1-2, we made it to CRSSD Festival (produced by FNGRS CRSSD).

It all looked like this: