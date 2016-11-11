EPROM’s Made His Entire Catalogue Pay-What-You-Want & Is Donating The Proceeds to Planned Parenthood

There’s been a wide range of reactions to the results of t, but EPROM is putting his money where his mouth is by donating all proceeds from his Bandcamp to Planned Parenthood until 2017.

The Portland-based producer extraordinaire’s entire Bandcamp catalogue is now pay-what-you-want, letting fans pick a price to grab any of his releases in whatever digital format they desire. All proceeds gathered by 2017 will be donated directly to Planned Parenthood in order to continue its efforts to provide contraceptive services, pregnancy testing and counseling, STD and cancer screenings, and more.

For those unfamiliar with EPROM’s chest-rattling, soul-shaking productions, here’s a pro-tip: grab it all. Consistently straddling genre lines with elements of trap, hip-hop, dubstep, post-bass, and more, each of his productions are meticulously built from the ground up and are simply unlike any other artist.

However, if you can only grab one, throw your money at his 2016 Samurai EP (of which he’s currently touring in support). Stream it below and purchase EPROM’s entire catalogue at Eprom.bandcamp.com