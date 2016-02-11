Electric Daisy Carnival New York Announces 2016 Lineup

Insomniac’s Electric Daisy Carnival New York announced its return to Citi Field late last year, and organizers are now solidifying its comeback with the reveal of its 2016 lineup.

Set for May 14-15, the fifth edition of EDC NY promises a larger, reimagined stage layout as well as carnival rides, art installations, and the East Coast debut of Carnival Square. This year’s artist lineup features a healthy dose of dance music heavyweights—Afrojack, Kaskade, Dillon Francis, and Zedd—as well as an eclectic mix of up-and-comers, including Alison Wonderland, Sleepy Tom, and Marshmello. The extensive list also has a few tricks up its sleeves with the confirmation of a series of special environments curated by artists, including Hot Since 82 Presents Knee Deep in New York, Nicole Moudaber Presents MoodZONE, and Ferry Corsten Presents Gouryella.

Peep the full lineup below and go to NewYork.ElectricDaisyCarnival.com for passes.

EDC NY 2016 Lineup

4B

Adventure Club

Afrojack

Alison Wonderland

Aly & Fila

Bassrush Experience

Ben Nicky

Bixel Boys

Brillz

Bro Safari

Caspa B2B Rusko

Chris Lake

Chris Liebing

Dada Life

Dash Berlin

David Guetta

Dillon Francis

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

DJ Snake

Don Diablo

Dreamstate Presents

Drezo

Ephwurd

Eric Prydz

Excision

Ferry Corsten Presents Gouryella

Fury + MC Dino

Giraffage

Green Velvet

Hannah Wants

Herobust

Hot Since 82 Presents Knee Deep in New York

Jauz

John O’Callaghan

Kaskade

Lauren Lane

Liquid Todd

Lost Kings

Madeon (DJ Set)

Markus Schulz

MaRLo

Marshmello

Mike Saint-Jules

Mind Against

Nicolas Matar

Nicole Moudaber Presents MoodZONE

No Mana

Oliver Heldens

Paco Osuna

Party Thieves

Paul van Dyk

Seven Lions

Simon Patterson

Sleepy Tom

Snails

Technasia

The Magician

The Martinez Brothers

Throttle

TJR

TrollPhace

Will Atkinson

Yellow Claw

Zedd