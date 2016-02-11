Electric Daisy Carnival New York Announces 2016 Lineup
Insomniac’s Electric Daisy Carnival New York announced its return to Citi Field late last year, and organizers are now solidifying its comeback with the reveal of its 2016 lineup.
Set for May 14-15, the fifth edition of EDC NY promises a larger, reimagined stage layout as well as carnival rides, art installations, and the East Coast debut of Carnival Square. This year’s artist lineup features a healthy dose of dance music heavyweights—Afrojack, Kaskade, Dillon Francis, and Zedd—as well as an eclectic mix of up-and-comers, including Alison Wonderland, Sleepy Tom, and Marshmello. The extensive list also has a few tricks up its sleeves with the confirmation of a series of special environments curated by artists, including Hot Since 82 Presents Knee Deep in New York, Nicole Moudaber Presents MoodZONE, and Ferry Corsten Presents Gouryella.
Peep the full lineup below and go to NewYork.ElectricDaisyCarnival.com for passes.
EDC NY 2016 Lineup
4B
Adventure Club
Afrojack
Alison Wonderland
Aly & Fila
Bassrush Experience
Ben Nicky
Bixel Boys
Brillz
Bro Safari
Caspa B2B Rusko
Chris Lake
Chris Liebing
Dada Life
Dash Berlin
David Guetta
Dillon Francis
Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
DJ Snake
Don Diablo
Dreamstate Presents
Drezo
Ephwurd
Eric Prydz
Excision
Ferry Corsten Presents Gouryella
Fury + MC Dino
Giraffage
Green Velvet
Hannah Wants
Herobust
Hot Since 82 Presents Knee Deep in New York
Jauz
John O’Callaghan
Kaskade
Lauren Lane
Liquid Todd
Lost Kings
Madeon (DJ Set)
Markus Schulz
MaRLo
Marshmello
Mike Saint-Jules
Mind Against
Nicolas Matar
Nicole Moudaber Presents MoodZONE
No Mana
Oliver Heldens
Paco Osuna
Party Thieves
Paul van Dyk
Seven Lions
Simon Patterson
Sleepy Tom
Snails
Technasia
The Magician
The Martinez Brothers
Throttle
TJR
TrollPhace
Will Atkinson
Yellow Claw
Zedd