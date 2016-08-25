EDC Orlando Announces 2016 Lineup

Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando will return to the sunshine state to Tinker Field this November for its annual two-day extravaganza, and the full artist lineup has finally been unveiled.

Set for November 4-5, EDC Orlando 2016 once again brings a staggering set of DJ heavyweights and underground superstars. On the big-room tip, Above & Beyond, The Chainsmokers, and JAUZ will bring the stadium-sized thrills to the super-sized rave while Jamie Jones, Nicole Moudaber, and Julia Govor will be on-hand to satiate the house and techno fanatics. Other special appaearances include a live performance from Nero, a Porter Robinson DJ set, and another reunion show from Rabbit in the Moon.

Peep the full lineup below and go here for tickets.