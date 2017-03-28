Eats Everything Returns to Dirtybird with Lord Leopard for ‘Clash Of The Tight-Uns’

It’s been three long years, but Bristol-born tech-house DJ/producer Eats Everything has returned to the loving arms of booty-tech label Dirtybird with the new Clash Of The Titans two-tracker alongside Lord Leopard.

The collaborative EP sees both UK-based producers taking Dirtybird back to its off-kilter bass roots, with A-Side “War Rhythm” showing off a heated percussion workout with dizzying synths. On the flip-side, “Song For” takes things into an even zanier direction, with a satisfying vocal sample and a wonderfully massive drop that’s ready to take things into peak territory.

Stream the tracks below and purchase them here.