Duck Sauce Releases Limited ‘Radio Stereo’ Traktor Vinyl Single

Traktor users can now get their hands on a special “Quacktor Scratch” vinyl housing Duck Sauce’s new single “Radio Stereo.” The duo—comprised of America’s Best DJ nominees A-Trak and Armand van Helden—has teamed with Native Instruments to produce a bright orange Traktor Control vinyl limited to just 1000 copies. The A-Side of the record features the original “Radio Stereo” mix and a remix from the Bingo Players, while the B-Side can be used to control Traktor Scratch Pro via its MK2 Control Tone.

The release is available now exclusively from Thud Rumble here.