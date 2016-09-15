Dubfire, MK, & More Announced for Stacked CRSSD Fest Afterparty Lineup

San Diego’s 21+ CRSSD Festival is returning to Waterfront Park on October 1-2 for its annual fall installment, and the stacked lineup of afterparty programming has been revealed.

This year’s parties include pre- and post-festival events, with the weekend’s offerings kicking off on Friday night with All Day I Dream cloud watcher Lee Burridge taking to the decks of Bang Bang in the city’s Gaslamp District.

Saturday night, fans can catch MK & Chus + Ceballos at Bang Bang, Bonobo (DJ) & Matrixxman at Spin, and Landis Lapace at El Camino. The following evening Thomas Jack will play Bang Bang while Maya Jane Coles will take over Music Box and Charles Murdoch will head to El Camino. The highlight, though, is definitely the three-piece team up of Dubfire, M.A.N.D.Y. and Lee K at Spin.

Additionally, this year’s festivities also include daytime parties running on Saturday and Sunday from 11 AM to 2 PM at El Camino, Kettner Exchange, and Andaz. Saturday’s sun-drenched lineup include Dr. Fresch, Nora En Pure, and AC Slater, while Sunday’s features Aeroplane, Lee Foss, and Zimmer.

You can see the full listing below.