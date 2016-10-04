Doorly, Loadstar, & Raffa FL Take on Jacob Plant X Stylo G’s ‘Bike Engine’

Jacob Plant teamed up with Stylo G to release their dancehall heater “Bike Engine” to massive success across the radio waves and blogosphere, and the pair has taken the wraps off three new remixes that give the track a fresh makeovers.

Dirtybird favorite Doorly leads the charge with his smooth rework that transforms the track into a slinky, coked-out disco charge. Stylo G’s vocals remain as a reoccurring refrain, but this one turns the track inside out drastically to make a lounge-ready cut.

Raffa FL keeps things in the 4/4 domain with his house refresher of “Bike Engine,” with chugging hi-hats and a groovy bassline dominating his remix. Splitting the difference between being a brilliant warm-up track and a high-octane set charger, this one is primed for play across many a nightclub in the coming months.

Rounding out the package is a fiery drum’n’bass take from Loadstar, with bass stabs, breakneck beats, and a chainsaw synths ripping into the original. DnB fans can’t miss this one.

Peep the remixes via Apple Music below.