DJ Times Radio 012: Mixed by Tommy D Funk

No one keeps the groove going quite like New York City’s Tommy D Funk. After cutting his teeth across the pond in some of Manchester’s most famous clubs, the Brit headed to Seoul, South Korea before ultimately landing in NYC in 1998. Since then Tommy’s been bringing his signature brand of house to clubs all over town, from Cielo and Sapphire Lounge to Centro-Fly and Cheetah Club. Now, he’s holding it down on the Lower Easy Side each week at The Late Late Bar NYC as part of his Sounds Of The Dance Underground residency.

For his turn behind the DJ Times Radio decks, Tommy D Funk delivers an hour-long ride of the freshest house sounds around. Soulful, funky, and endlessly grooveable, Tommy’s Sounds Of The Dance Underground mix brings the weekend to you, regardless of what day it might be. Lace up your favorite pair of dancing shoes and let loose by streaming the mix below.

Catch more of Tommy D Funk on SoundCloud at SoundCloud.com/ThomasDFunkBox.