DJ Times’ Guide to Amsterdam Dance Event 2016

Five days, 450 events, 2,200 artists, and 140 clubs: this is Amsterdam Dance Event 2016.

Once again taking over The Netherlands’ capital from October 19-23, ADE will attract some 365,000 visitors to the city’s canals for the conference and festival programming. Put on in conjunction with the Dutch government, the industry institution aims to connect the city to the worldwide music realm. .

Of course, for most, ADE’s parties are the highlight. However, with the literal hundreds of options to choose from throughout the week, it’s hard to decide on just where you should shuffle down to in your dancing shoes.

DJ Times is here to help, so let the team give you a rundown on just which dancefloors you can catch us on for the next week.

Wednesday



Pan-Pot Presents Second State

De Marktkantine

Our favorite German pair is bringing Amsterdam a special showcase of their revered Second State imprint, promising a selection of the label’s finest talent and freshest techno soundscapes. Besides the set from the label head boys themselves, Stephan Hinz’s live set is sure to be a highlight.

Thursday

We Are Not Alone

Sugar Factory

Techno’s leading ladies are at the helm of Sugar Factory’s Thursday night showing. Considering the fact we’re still reeling from Ellen Allien’s glorious Movement Detroit set, there’s no chance we’d miss her, but the rest of the lineup is just as stellar. Donna mastermind Cassy is always a delight with her ability to turn a dancefloor out while still challenging an audience, while Magda and Johanna Schneider never disappoint.

Soul Clap – The Album Tour

Disco Dollie

Brooklyn funkiest DJ duo released their eponymous sophomore LP this past week, and the boys are celebrating the occasion with the Amsterdam stop on their album tour. Eli and Charlie will be behind the decks all night long, so you can expect cuts from the album, evergreen funk house classics, and more animal prints than you can shake your booty at.

Friday

Paradise

NDSM Docklands

Jamie Jones’ famed Ibiza residency’s international edition has become a perennial ADE favorite, bringing that blazing tech-house aesthetic to sold-out crowds for multiple years in a row. Once again the result of a partnership with DGTL Festival, Paradise’s 2016 ADE installment boasts a talent pool from the Hot Creations family and beyond, including Hot Since 82, Patrick Topping B2B Richy Ahmed, Andrea Oliva, and even the boss man himself Jamie Jones.

Saturday

Winter Circus: Giegling / Geist

Thuishaven

Break out the dark nether realms of your nocturnal clubbing endeavors with a daytime jaunt to Thuishaven. The outdoor venue boasts a circus theme, and its Saturday artist offerings are just as exciting as its big top tent. Mathew Jonson, Soul Clap, and Benoit & Sergio will take the reigns of the first environment, with the other two rooms boasting DJ Dustin, Edward, Michel De Hey, Steve Bug, and more.

Claire ADE: Heist X Soundmachine

Claire

Make a trip down to the iconic Rembrandtplein for one of the strongest club lineups of the week. Heist Records will post up in Room 1 with legend Matthew Herbert joined by the always-fantastic Detroit Swindle as well as Nebraska (Live) and Frits Wentink. In the second room, San Francisco collective Honey Soundsystem will go head-to-head with Bessmunt Soundsystem all night to celebrate the release of the latter’s “Sensual Works” EP. Vibes all night, folks.