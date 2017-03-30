DJ Snake, Above & Beyond Lead Phase 1 of Electric Zoo 2017 Lineup
Electric Zoo will return to New York City’s Randall’s Island on September 1-3 for its “The 6th Boro” edition, and the first slew of names that will take to its decks has been revealed.
This year’s Labor Day Weekend blowout is led by headliners DJ Snake, Above & Beyond, and deadmau5 B2B Eric Prydz, who will perform on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively. The rest of the lineup includes stalwarts of both big room EDM and underground house, with Danny Tenaglia, Excision, Martin Solveig, and Paul Kalkbrenner (Live) confirmed. The real highlight, though? A long-awaited New York team-up of Twilo legends Sasha & Digweed.
The full lineup will include an additional 50-plus artists, with the festival itself boasting all new stage designs, art installations, and interactive performers. Additionally, the first two stage partners—Elrow and Awakenings—have been unveiled.
The full Phase 1 lineup is below. For more information, go to ElectricZooFestival.com
ABOVE & BEYOND
ALAN WALKER
ALY & FILA
AUDIEN
CLAPTONE
DANNY TENAGLIA
deadmau5
DJ SNAKE
DON DIABLO
DREZO
ERIC PRYDZ
EXCISION
GAISER
HENRIK SCHWARZ
JOYRYDE
LOST KINGS
MARKUS SCHULZ
MARTIN SOLVEIG
NGHTMRE
OLIVER HELDENS
PAUL KALKBRENNER
SASHA & JOHN DIGWEED
SEVEN LIONS
SHAUN FRANK
SLANDER
SUB FOCUS
SUNNERY JAMES & RYAN MARCIANO
TCHAMI
THOMAS JACK
TRITONAL
WAX MOTIF
YELLOW CLAW
YOTTO