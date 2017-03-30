DJ Snake, Above & Beyond Lead Phase 1 of Electric Zoo 2017 Lineup

Electric Zoo will return to New York City’s Randall’s Island on September 1-3 for its “The 6th Boro” edition, and the first slew of names that will take to its decks has been revealed.

This year’s Labor Day Weekend blowout is led by headliners DJ Snake, Above & Beyond, and deadmau5 B2B Eric Prydz, who will perform on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively. The rest of the lineup includes stalwarts of both big room EDM and underground house, with Danny Tenaglia, Excision, Martin Solveig, and Paul Kalkbrenner (Live) confirmed. The real highlight, though? A long-awaited New York team-up of Twilo legends Sasha & Digweed.

The full lineup will include an additional 50-plus artists, with the festival itself boasting all new stage designs, art installations, and interactive performers. Additionally, the first two stage partners—Elrow and Awakenings—have been unveiled.

The full Phase 1 lineup is below. For more information, go to ElectricZooFestival.com

ABOVE & BEYOND

ALAN WALKER

ALY & FILA

AUDIEN

CLAPTONE

DANNY TENAGLIA

deadmau5

DJ SNAKE

DON DIABLO

DREZO

ERIC PRYDZ

EXCISION

GAISER

HENRIK SCHWARZ

JOYRYDE

LOST KINGS

MARKUS SCHULZ

MARTIN SOLVEIG

NGHTMRE

OLIVER HELDENS

PAUL KALKBRENNER

SASHA & JOHN DIGWEED

SEVEN LIONS

SHAUN FRANK

SLANDER

SUB FOCUS

SUNNERY JAMES & RYAN MARCIANO

TCHAMI

THOMAS JACK

TRITONAL

WAX MOTIF

YELLOW CLAW

YOTTO