DJ on Your iPad, Laptop, & Android Device with Reloop’s Mixon 4

Reloop is opening your digital DJing possibilities with its Mixon 4, a four-channel hybrid controller compatible with iOS, Android, and computer devices.

Developed in tandem with both Algoriddim and Serato, the Mixon 4 that allows users to control both Serato DJ and djay PRO right out of the box.

The controller itself is equipped with 16 RGB, velocity-sensitive drum pads that can trigger Hot Cues, Loops, Rolls, a sampler, and more, while a Macro FX function allows users to combine classic filters with an additionally assignable effect on each channel. A pair of large, aluminum jog wheels offer a touch sensitive surface for tactile control as well as a virtual needle illumination that provides a visual representation of remaining track length.

