DJ Expo: Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano + More Join Alesso for Kick-Off Party

DJ Expo 2016 just got even more action-packed, as Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano have been announced to join Alesso at the event’s opening party at Robert’s Rooftop Oceanfront Bar & Lounge at Score’s Atlantic City Monday, August 15 at the Trump Taj Mahal.

The Dutch pair has become an evergreen favorite on the festival circuit with their riotous sets that bring together party-ready beats with big-room vibes, and they’ve found no shortage of production success with collaborations with top acts like Nicky Romero and releases on labels like Spinnin’ Records, Armada Trice, and Size Records. The duo is sure to bring these party vibes to the rooftop event, which is presented by Sean ‘Hollywood’ Hamilton’s The Remix Top30 Countdown & Digital Music Pool.

Joining both Alesso and the pair will be Victor Dinaire, DJ Bodega Brad, and The Scene Kings, who will take the grooves from 10 PM well into the later hours of the evening.

RSVP on Facebook here for up-to-the-minute updates and news. Head to TheDJExpo.com for passes.



Event open to Full Expo Pass, Monday Day Pass, and Special Events Pass holders, subject to capacity. Venue subject to change.