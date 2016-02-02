DJ Expo Returns to Boardwalk, Dates Set for 2016 Show

Attention: DJs of all stripes. The venue and the dates are booked.

DJ Expo is set to run Aug. 15-18, 2016, at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, N.J.

DJ Expo, produced by DJ Times & Testa Communications, will present more than 25 educational seminars/tutorial workshops, an exhibit hall full of the very latest DJ-related products, and three evenings of sponsored parties and events. Respected as the industry’s longest-running and best-attended trade show, DJ Expo has helped define the market since its 1990 inception.

For the very latest on DJ Expo, including hotel room rates, seminar schedule, booked talent and special events, please visit www.thedjexpo.com.