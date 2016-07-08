DJ Expo: Alesso to Spin Opening Party

Atlantic City, N.J. — Mark your calendars and register now, as The Remix Top30 Countdown & Digital Music Pool will present EDM megastar Alesso to DJ Expo 2016 on Monday, August 15 for the event’s opening party at Robert’s Rooftop Oceanfront Bar & Lounge at Score’s Atlantic City in the Trump Taj Mahal.

Known for his crossover radio smashes—including “Heroes (We Could Be)” with Tove Lo, “Years” with Matthew Koma, and “Cool” with Roy English—the Swedish hitmaker has become a unstoppable force in the electronic music world and beyond since the release of his breakthrough single “Calling (Lose My Mind)” four years ago. The pop maestro will take to the decks above Atlantic City’s famed boardwalk for an evening of party-ready anthems to officially kick off #DJX2016, which runs from Aug. 15-18.

The party is set to take place from 10 PM – midnight, and additional talent will be announced in the coming weeks.

RSVP on Facebook here for up-to-the-minute updates and news.



Event open to Full Expo Pass, Monday Day Pass, and Special Events Pass holders, subject to capacity. Venue subject to change.